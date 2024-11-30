Left Menu

Shahzaib Khan's Heroics Secure Pakistan's Victory in U-19 Asia Cup Opener Against India

Shahzaib Khan's explosive performance, supported by a strong showing from Pakistan's bowlers, led to a 43-run win over India in the U-19 Asia Cup 2024 opener. Pakistan posted 281/7, with India all out for 238. Key contributions included Shahzaib's 159 and Nikhil Kumar's 67.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:25 IST
India Under 19 Cricket Team (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan secured a decisive 43-run win over India in their opening match of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, thanks to an outstanding performance by Shahzaib Khan and a cohesive bowling effort. The match, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, proved a thrilling contest between the young rivals.

Pakistan, led by captain Saad Baig, elected to bat first and amassed 281/7 in their 50 overs. Shahzaib Khan was the star, scoring 159 runs off 147 balls, featuring 10 sixes and five fours. Usman Khan added a valuable 60 runs, while Mohammad Riazullah contributed 27. India's bowling efforts were led by Samarth Nagaraj with three wickets.

India's pursuit of the target began with openers Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi but faltered with the quick dismissal of Mhatre for 20 and Suryavanshi for 1. Despite a resilient 67 from Nikhil Kumar, India was bowled out for 238 in 47.1 overs. Ali Raza's bowling stint, claiming 3/36, further dismantled India's batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

