Indian Badminton Stars Reach Finals at Syed Modi International 2024

Top Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen reached the finals of the Syed Modi International 2024 in Lucknow, marking a significant achievement for Indian badminton.
In the women's singles semi-final of the BWF Super 300 event, Sindhu, currently ranked 18th, defeated 17-year-old Unnati Hooda 21-12, 21-9. Sindhu will confront China's Wu Luo Yu, ranked 119th, in the final. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, last claimed a title on the BWF World Tour at the Singapore Open in July 2022.
Sindhu's past achievements include winning the 2022 Syed Modi International. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen, a semi-finalist at Paris 2024, will play against Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh in the men's singles final. Sen secured his spot after defeating Japan's Shogo Ogawa with scores of 21-8, 21-14.
In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto reached the final by overcoming China's Zhou Zhi Hong and Yang Jia Yi 21-16, 21-15. They will challenge Thailand's duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran for the title.
The men's and women's doubles events also feature Indo-China matchups. Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will face China's Bao Li Jing and Li Qian. In men's doubles, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Prathhek K will battle China's Huang Di and Liu Yang for the championship.
