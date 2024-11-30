Canada Women's Giant Slalom World Cup Cancelled Due to Lack of Snow

In a surprising turn of events, the women's giant slalom World Cup races in Canada, initially slated for next week, have been cancelled. Organisers announced on Saturday that the Tremblant resort, located near Montreal, lacks the snow coverage necessary for safe competitions.

Race Director Peter Gerdol emphasized the prioritization of safety for athletes, staff, and volunteers. 'Despite the hard work of the Tremblant team and volunteers, the courses' snow condition is not suitable for World Cup racing.'

The International Ski Federation (FIS) also communicated that plans are underway to reschedule these important events for later this season, ensuring competitors still have the opportunity to showcase their skills.

