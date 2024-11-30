Left Menu

Canada Women's Giant Slalom World Cup Cancelled Due to Lack of Snow

The women's giant slalom World Cup races scheduled for next week in Tremblant, Canada, have been cancelled due to insufficient snow. The resort has not experienced the necessary temperatures for adequate snow coverage. Organisers prioritize safety and plan to reschedule the events later in the season.

Updated: 30-11-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:06 IST
In a surprising turn of events, the women's giant slalom World Cup races in Canada, initially slated for next week, have been cancelled. Organisers announced on Saturday that the Tremblant resort, located near Montreal, lacks the snow coverage necessary for safe competitions.

Race Director Peter Gerdol emphasized the prioritization of safety for athletes, staff, and volunteers. 'Despite the hard work of the Tremblant team and volunteers, the courses' snow condition is not suitable for World Cup racing.'

The International Ski Federation (FIS) also communicated that plans are underway to reschedule these important events for later this season, ensuring competitors still have the opportunity to showcase their skills.

