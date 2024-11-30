In a dramatic turn of events at the Qatar Grand Prix, Lando Norris chose to disregard team orders, handing victory to teammate Oscar Piastri in the sprint race. This bold move highlighted the McLaren team's cohesive strategy as they aim for their first constructors' title in 26 years.

Norris, prioritizing overall team success over personal accolades, allowed Piastri to overtake despite being instructed to maintain the lead. "I'm not here to win sprint races," Norris commented, referencing his bigger goal of championship victory. This gesture appeared to repay Piastri for a similar act during the Brazilian sprint race.

Oscar Piastri expressed surprise at Norris's move, particularly with Mercedes' George Russell in close pursuit. However, the act underscored the absence of egos within McLaren. Meanwhile, Russell found McLaren's teamwork exasperating as it played a pivotal role in the race, helping McLaren widen its lead over Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

