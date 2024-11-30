Left Menu

Thrilling Comebacks in the I-League: Rajasthan United and Dempo SC Secure Victories

Rajasthan United FC came from behind to beat Namdhari FC 3-1 in the I-League with a strong second-half performance. Later, Dempo SC recorded their first win of the season, defeating Shillong Lajong FC 2-0, thanks to goals from Pruthvesh Pednekar and Matija Babović in the second half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sribhainisahib | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:11 IST
In a thrilling encounter on Saturday, Rajasthan United FC staged a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat Namdhari FC 3-1 in the I-League clash.

Namdhari initially took the lead due to an own goal by Rajasthan's Wayne Vaz but faced a turnaround after Alain Oyarzun's penalty and Seiminmang Manchong's swift strike.

Meanwhile, Dempo SC clinched their inaugural win, beating Shillong Lajong FC 2-0, propelled by Pruthvesh Pednekar's header and Matija Babović's stunning stoppage-time goal, solidifying their place in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

