Thrilling Comebacks in the I-League: Rajasthan United and Dempo SC Secure Victories
Rajasthan United FC came from behind to beat Namdhari FC 3-1 in the I-League with a strong second-half performance. Later, Dempo SC recorded their first win of the season, defeating Shillong Lajong FC 2-0, thanks to goals from Pruthvesh Pednekar and Matija Babović in the second half.
In a thrilling encounter on Saturday, Rajasthan United FC staged a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat Namdhari FC 3-1 in the I-League clash.
Namdhari initially took the lead due to an own goal by Rajasthan's Wayne Vaz but faced a turnaround after Alain Oyarzun's penalty and Seiminmang Manchong's swift strike.
Meanwhile, Dempo SC clinched their inaugural win, beating Shillong Lajong FC 2-0, propelled by Pruthvesh Pednekar's header and Matija Babović's stunning stoppage-time goal, solidifying their place in the league standings.
