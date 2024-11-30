Kevin Schade's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel Brentford to Victory

Kevin Schade announced his presence in the Premier League in spectacular fashion by netting three goals in Brentford's decisive 4-1 victory against Leicester City. The match saw the home team overcome an early deficit to secure a crucial win.

Leicester took an unexpected lead in the 21st minute with Facundo Buonanotte's goal. However, Kevin Schade quickly turned the tide. Four minutes after conceding, Schade set up Yoane Wissa for the equalizer, and then scored himself after a deflected shot found him in the penalty area, allowing Brentford to take the lead.

Schade's contributions continued as he scored his second goal just before halftime with a composed finish over Leicester's goalkeeper. He completed his hat-trick in the 59th minute, putting the game beyond doubt with a powerful low shot. This win places Brentford eighth in the standings, while Leicester remains perilously close to the relegation zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)