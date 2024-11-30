Left Menu

Chris Wood's Penalty Propels Nottingham Forest to Victory

New Zealand striker Chris Wood scored a penalty, leading Nottingham Forest to a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town. Wood's goal makes him the club's joint-top Premier League scorer with Bryan Roy. Forest moves up to sixth place while Ipswich remains in the relegation zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:32 IST
Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest's New Zealand striker, led his team to a 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town at the City Ground on Saturday. Wood's crucial penalty shot in the second half not only secured the win but also elevated him as the club's joint-top Premier League scorer.

The match tilted in Forest's favor in the 48th minute after Jota Silva was fouled by Sammie Szmodics, resulting in the decisive penalty. Wood, now equaling Bryan Roy's tally, netted his ninth goal of the campaign and his 24th overall for the club in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo's squad showed determination throughout, though Ipswich nearly took the lead in the first half when Cameron Burgess's header was cleared off the line by Ola Aina. The win propels Forest to sixth in the standings, whereas Ipswich struggles in the relegation zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

