Munoz's Last-Minute Redemption Salvages Crystal Palace Draw
Daniel Munoz of Crystal Palace scored a critical header in stoppage time against Newcastle United, ending the Premier League match in a draw. After missing an open goal earlier, Munoz redeemed himself, helping Crystal Palace rise to 17th place, just above the relegation zone.
In a thrilling Premier League match on Saturday, Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz emerged as the hero, scoring a dramatic last-minute header against Newcastle United. Despite initially missing a clear chance in the first half, Munoz redeemed himself with a crucial goal in stoppage time.
Newcastle had looked poised for victory after a brilliantly executed free-kick found Anthony Gordon, whose cross caused defender Marc Guehi to accidentally turn the ball into his own net in the 53rd minute. The own goal gave Newcastle the lead and seemingly the match.
However, with the clock ticking down, Guehi assisted Munoz to score the vital goal that moved Crystal Palace up to 17th place in the league, just above the relegation zone. Newcastle, meanwhile, sits 10th with 19 points.
