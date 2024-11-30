Ireland's Dramatic Comeback Celebrates Rugby Anniversary

In a thrilling match on Saturday, Ireland fought back from a halftime deficit to secure a 22-19 victory over Australia, marking their 150th rugby anniversary in style.

The home side, down 13-5 at the break, rallied through a combination of efforts including tries from Josh van der Flier, captain Caelan Doris, and substitute Gus McCarthy. Support came from new flyhalf Sam Prendergast's penalty and conversion with reinforcement from Jack Crowley's conversion.

Australia, struggling for a second consecutive week following a loss to Scotland, saw Max Jorgensen score their sole try, with Noah Lolesio adding to the scoreboard through four penalties and a conversion. Former coach Joe Schmidt's return was marred by this narrow defeat for the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)