Mumbai City FC Snags Win Against Hyderabad FC with Mehtab Singh's Decisive Header

Mumbai City FC secures a 1-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in the ISL 2024-25 season, thanks to a powerful header by Mehtab Singh. Lallianzuala Chhangte becomes the club's top goal contributor with a crucial assist, as both teams exhibit competitive spirit at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:44 IST
Mumbai City FC player Mehtab Singh (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai City FC edged past Hyderabad FC with a 1-0 victory at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. Mehtab Singh's decisive header, courtesy of a precise corner by Lallianzuala Chhangte, returned the Islanders to winning ways, marking their third victory this season.

Chhangte became the top goal contributor for Mumbai City FC in ISL history, contributing to 36 goals in total. The hosts began with intensity, unsettling Hyderabad's defense, and narrowly missing multiple opportunities. Chhangte's early efforts nearly gave Mumbai an early lead, but Hyderabad's goalkeeper Jongte kept the hosts at bay.

The solitary goal came in the 29th minute when Singh's immaculate movement left his marker trailing, allowing him to head Chhangte's delivery past Jongte. Later in the game, midfield changes were necessary due to an injury to Jon Toral, with Brandon Fernandes stepping in. Despite late attempts by Hyderabad, they could not breach Mumbai's defense, culminating in their sixth defeat this season.

