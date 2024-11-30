Chris Wood Seals Nottingham Forest Victory with Decisive Penalty

Nottingham Forest's victory at the City Ground was secured by New Zealand striker Chris Wood, who netted a crucial second-half penalty against Ipswich Town on Saturday. This goal elevated Wood to joint-top scorer for Forest in the Premier League with Bryan Roy.

The match's turning point came just after the halftime break when Jota Silva was fouled, resulting in a spot-kick confidently converted by Wood. Despite Ipswich's brief threat in the first half through Cameron Burgess's header, Forest maintained control and momentum.

This outcome saw Forest climb to sixth position in the league standings, recovering from recent losses. Meanwhile, Ipswich continues to struggle, falling into the relegation zone after their sixth defeat of the season.

