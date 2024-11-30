Left Menu

Chris Wood Seals Nottingham Forest Victory with Decisive Penalty

New Zealand striker Chris Wood secured Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over Ipswich Town with a second-half penalty, placing him as the club’s joint-top Premier League scorer. The victory moved Forest up to sixth place, while Ipswich remained in the relegation zone. The win marked Forest's return to form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:49 IST
Nottingham Forest's victory at the City Ground was secured by New Zealand striker Chris Wood, who netted a crucial second-half penalty against Ipswich Town on Saturday. This goal elevated Wood to joint-top scorer for Forest in the Premier League with Bryan Roy.

The match's turning point came just after the halftime break when Jota Silva was fouled, resulting in a spot-kick confidently converted by Wood. Despite Ipswich's brief threat in the first half through Cameron Burgess's header, Forest maintained control and momentum.

This outcome saw Forest climb to sixth position in the league standings, recovering from recent losses. Meanwhile, Ipswich continues to struggle, falling into the relegation zone after their sixth defeat of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

