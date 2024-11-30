Chris Wood Seals Nottingham Forest Victory with Decisive Penalty
New Zealand striker Chris Wood secured Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over Ipswich Town with a second-half penalty, placing him as the club’s joint-top Premier League scorer. The victory moved Forest up to sixth place, while Ipswich remained in the relegation zone. The win marked Forest's return to form.
The match's turning point came just after the halftime break when Jota Silva was fouled, resulting in a spot-kick confidently converted by Wood. Despite Ipswich's brief threat in the first half through Cameron Burgess's header, Forest maintained control and momentum.
This outcome saw Forest climb to sixth position in the league standings, recovering from recent losses. Meanwhile, Ipswich continues to struggle, falling into the relegation zone after their sixth defeat of the season.
