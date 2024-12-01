Australia's Rugby Resilience: Wallabies Set Sights on Lions Tour

Australia's rugby coach Joe Schmidt remains optimistic despite the Wallabies' narrow 22-19 defeat against Ireland. This marked the end of their November tour, which included victories over England and Wales and setbacks against Scotland and Ireland.

Looking ahead, Australia's focus is shifting to the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour. Schmidt has the mandate to produce a team capable of winning against the much-favored Lions. 'I was proud of the team. They showed the grit necessary for success,' Schmidt remarked.

As Super Rugby kicks off next February, Schmidt emphasized the importance of preparation. Australian teams like the ACT Brumbies and the Queensland Reds will participate. Before then, Schmidt plans a notable meet-up in January to strategize and build on this year's achievements.

