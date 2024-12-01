Left Menu

Arsenal's High-Octane Victory: A London Derby to Remember

Arsenal defeated West Ham United 5-2 in a thrilling Premier League derby, all goals coming in the first half. Gabriel, Trossard, Odegaard, Havertz, and Saka scored for Arsenal while Wan-Bissaka and Emerson scored for West Ham. Arsenal's strong form continues as they climb the Premier League table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 02:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 02:00 IST
Arsenal's High-Octane Victory: A London Derby to Remember
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable Premier League spectacle, Arsenal emphatically defeated West Ham United 5-2, with all seven goals coming in the first half at the London Stadium.

Gabriel's early header set the tone, followed by goals from Trossard, Odegaard, Havertz, and Saka. West Ham's Wan-Bissaka and Emerson offered brief resistance.

The second half was calmer as Arsenal maintained control, climbing to second place in the table. Manager Mikel Arteta expressed satisfaction with the resurgence in form following a previous slump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

