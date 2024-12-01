Arsenal's High-Octane Victory: A London Derby to Remember
Arsenal defeated West Ham United 5-2 in a thrilling Premier League derby, all goals coming in the first half. Gabriel, Trossard, Odegaard, Havertz, and Saka scored for Arsenal while Wan-Bissaka and Emerson scored for West Ham. Arsenal's strong form continues as they climb the Premier League table.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 02:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 02:00 IST
In a remarkable Premier League spectacle, Arsenal emphatically defeated West Ham United 5-2, with all seven goals coming in the first half at the London Stadium.
Gabriel's early header set the tone, followed by goals from Trossard, Odegaard, Havertz, and Saka. West Ham's Wan-Bissaka and Emerson offered brief resistance.
The second half was calmer as Arsenal maintained control, climbing to second place in the table. Manager Mikel Arteta expressed satisfaction with the resurgence in form following a previous slump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arsenal
- West Ham
- Premier League
- London Derby
- goals
- Trossard
- Odegaard
- Arteta
- football
- matches
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Methane Emissions from Tropical Wetlands Threaten to Derail Climate Goals
Northvolt's Battery Struggle: Challenges in Meeting Production Goals
COP29 Shines Spotlight on Nuclear Power as Key to Global Decarbonization Goals
IHCL's Bold Expansion: Doubling Portfolio and Revenue Goals by 2030
NTPC Green Energy's Ambitious IPO: A Boost to India's Renewable Goals