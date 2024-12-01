Arsenal's High-Octane Victory: A London Derby to Remember

In a remarkable Premier League spectacle, Arsenal emphatically defeated West Ham United 5-2, with all seven goals coming in the first half at the London Stadium.

Gabriel's early header set the tone, followed by goals from Trossard, Odegaard, Havertz, and Saka. West Ham's Wan-Bissaka and Emerson offered brief resistance.

The second half was calmer as Arsenal maintained control, climbing to second place in the table. Manager Mikel Arteta expressed satisfaction with the resurgence in form following a previous slump.

(With inputs from agencies.)