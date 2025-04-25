Left Menu

Barriers and Bravery: India's Struggle with Goals Amid AI Advancements

A recent Google and Kantar report reveals that 61% of Indians abandon goals due to challenges. The study on Gen AI adoption in India, covering over 8,000 individuals, highlights widespread unfamiliarity with AI. Despite challenges, Indians have a strong desire to boost productivity, creativity, and communication.

Updated: 25-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:39 IST
According to a comprehensive report published by Google and Kantar, 61 percent of Indians have reportedly abandoned professional or creative aspirations due to various hurdles.

The investigation sought to examine the adoption and impact of Generative AI in India, surveying more than 8,000 individuals across 18 cities.

While AI excites many, with intentions to improve productivity and creativity, most Indians remain unfamiliar with its tools—only 31 percent have attempted its use.

