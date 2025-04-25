Barriers and Bravery: India's Struggle with Goals Amid AI Advancements

According to a comprehensive report published by Google and Kantar, 61 percent of Indians have reportedly abandoned professional or creative aspirations due to various hurdles.

The investigation sought to examine the adoption and impact of Generative AI in India, surveying more than 8,000 individuals across 18 cities.

While AI excites many, with intentions to improve productivity and creativity, most Indians remain unfamiliar with its tools—only 31 percent have attempted its use.

(With inputs from agencies.)