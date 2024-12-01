Abbi Pulling Drives to F1 Academy Victory in Qatar

In an exhilarating finish in Qatar, 21-year-old British driver Abbi Pulling secured the 2024 F1 Academy championship. Her victory ensures a fully sponsored season with Rodin Motorsport in the British GB3 junior series, reinforcing her status as a rising star in motor racing.

Pulling's triumph comes after a demanding season in which she overcame financial hurdles. The Alpine Academy driver needed only 18 points from the last four races but showcased her skill by finishing second, ahead of French competitor Doriane Pin.

The F1 Academy aims to elevate female racers, echoing the organization's commitment to increase diversity in motorsports. Pulling's win reflects the Academy's vision and her determination to seize the opportunity, reminiscent of historical figures like Lella Lombardi, the last woman to compete in a Formula One grand prix.

