Abbi Pulling Drives to F1 Academy Victory in Qatar

British driver Abbi Pulling clinched the 2024 F1 Academy title in Qatar, earning an all-paid season with Rodin Motorsport in the GB3 junior series. Pulling surpassed financial struggles and emerged as a standout, highlighting the F1 Academy's role in promoting female racers in motorsport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 01-12-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 03:14 IST
In an exhilarating finish in Qatar, 21-year-old British driver Abbi Pulling secured the 2024 F1 Academy championship. Her victory ensures a fully sponsored season with Rodin Motorsport in the British GB3 junior series, reinforcing her status as a rising star in motor racing.

Pulling's triumph comes after a demanding season in which she overcame financial hurdles. The Alpine Academy driver needed only 18 points from the last four races but showcased her skill by finishing second, ahead of French competitor Doriane Pin.

The F1 Academy aims to elevate female racers, echoing the organization's commitment to increase diversity in motorsports. Pulling's win reflects the Academy's vision and her determination to seize the opportunity, reminiscent of historical figures like Lella Lombardi, the last woman to compete in a Formula One grand prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

