Left Menu

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback

Botafogo defeated Atletico Mineiro 3-1 to secure their first Copa Libertadores title. Despite Gregore's early red card, Luiz Henrique and Alex Telles put Botafogo ahead. Mineiro's Eduardo Vargas scored, but Junior Santos sealed Botafogo's win in added time at the Monumental Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 03:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 03:50 IST
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback

In a thrilling Copa Libertadores final at the Monumental Stadium, Botafogo emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Atletico Mineiro, securing their first title in the prestigious South American competition. The match was marked by an unexpected turn just 30 seconds in when Botafogo's Gregore received a red card, leaving his team a player short. However, Botafogo's determination shone through, as they overcame the early setback.

Luiz Henrique opened the scoring in the 35th minute, followed by Alex Telles converting a penalty to extend the lead. Atletico Mineiro fought back as Eduardo Vargas found the back of the net with a header from Hulk's corner shortly after halftime. Yet, Botafogo's defense remained resolute, with goalkeeper John making crucial saves to thwart Mineiro's efforts.

The game reached a climactic finish when Junior Santos scored in added time, securing a memorable victory for coach Artur Jorge's squad. The win marked a historic moment for Botafogo, capturing their first Copa Libertadores title and demonstrating remarkable resilience on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024