Shubman Gill Shines in Pink-Ball Warm-Up
In a pink-ball warm-up game against Australia's Prime Minister's XI, Shubman Gill impressively scored a half-century, indicating recovery from a thumb injury. India secured a six-wicket win. Test hopeful Sam Konstas' 107 was in vain, while Harshit Rana took four wickets, bolstering his reputation as a rising bowler.
Shubman Gill dispelled injury concerns with a stylish half-century in India's pink-ball warm-up game against Australia's Prime Minister's XI, played on Sunday. The visitors clinched victory by six wickets as India pursued a target of 241 runs in 42.5 overs.
While it remains uncertain whether captain Rohit Sharma will open in the second Test in Adelaide, he chose to bat at No. 4, delivering a brief 11-ball stint. Gill's impressive performance indicated his recovered left thumb is ready for the upcoming Test match.
Despite Sam Konstas' century, Australia's efforts fell short. Emerging bowler Harshit Rana's four-wicket haul further solidified his promising start to an international career. It was a strategic encounter, with Indian stars opting to practice in nets rather than reveal plans to the opposition.
