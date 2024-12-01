England's Lightning Victory Sets New Test Cricket Record

England achieved a groundbreaking feat in Test cricket by setting a new record for the fastest 100-plus run chase. They reached the 104-run target set by New Zealand in just 12.4 overs at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The remarkable chase saw contributions from Ben Duckett, debutant Jacob Bethell, and Joe Root. Duckett scored 27 runs off 18 balls, Bethell remained unbeaten with 50 off 37 balls, and Root added an unbeaten 23 off 15 balls.

This victory not only shattered previous records but also marked England's consistent triumphs in series openers, having won the first Test of five consecutive series. England now lead the three-match series against New Zealand 1-0, with the next match in Wellington set for December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)