Left Menu

England's Lightning Victory Sets New Test Cricket Record

England achieved a historic 'Bazball' run-chase against New Zealand at Christchurch, completing a 104-run target in just 12.4 overs—the fastest 100-plus run chase in Test history. Ben Duckett, debutant Jacob Bethell, and Joe Root powered the chase. England leads 1-0 in the three-match series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:06 IST
England's Lightning Victory Sets New Test Cricket Record
Team England. (Photo- England Cricket X/@englandcricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

England achieved a groundbreaking feat in Test cricket by setting a new record for the fastest 100-plus run chase. They reached the 104-run target set by New Zealand in just 12.4 overs at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The remarkable chase saw contributions from Ben Duckett, debutant Jacob Bethell, and Joe Root. Duckett scored 27 runs off 18 balls, Bethell remained unbeaten with 50 off 37 balls, and Root added an unbeaten 23 off 15 balls.

This victory not only shattered previous records but also marked England's consistent triumphs in series openers, having won the first Test of five consecutive series. England now lead the three-match series against New Zealand 1-0, with the next match in Wellington set for December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024