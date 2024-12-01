Left Menu

Gukesh and Liren Battle to Another Draw in Epic Chess Championship

In an intense sixth game of the World Chess Championship, Indian challenger D Gukesh held champion Ding Liren of China to a draw, maintaining an equal score. Both players remain at 3 points each. Eight games are left, with tie-breaks planned if needed. Gukesh felt confident throughout the match.

Gukesh and Liren Battle to Another Draw in Epic Chess Championship
In a gripping showdown at the World Chess Championship, Indian challenger D Gukesh managed to hold defending champion Ding Liren of China to a draw with black pieces in their sixth game on Sunday. The result leaves both competitors locked at three points apiece, requiring four and a half more points to claim victory in the championship.

This draw marks the third consecutive stalemate in the series and the fourth draw overall, with Ding taking an early lead in the initial match and Gukesh securing a win in the third. As the contest approaches its halfway point, strategic decisions in future games could prove pivotal.

As eight games remain in the 14-round contest, the next phase will commence post-rest day. Should the scores remain tied thereafter, a day for tie-break games of shorter duration has been earmarked. Gukesh expressed confidence post-game, indicating he never felt in real danger and used the opportunity to hone his strategic play against the formidable champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

