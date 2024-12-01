Left Menu

Cairney's Dramatic Comeback and Controversial Exit Salvage Fulham Draw

Fulham captain Tom Cairney saved a point with a goal after coming off the bench, but was later sent off during a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs initially led through Brennan Johnson's goal, with Fulham's efforts thwarted by Spurs' goalkeeper Fraser Forster. Fulham moves to 10th on the table.

London | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:58 IST
In a dramatic Premier League matchup, Fulham's captain Tom Cairney came off the bench to equalize the score against Tottenham Hotspur, only to leave the field prematurely after receiving a red card. The 1-1 draw unfolded after Brennan Johnson initially put Spurs ahead with his third goal in four games.

Despite Fulham dominating the first half, Raul Jimenez's efforts were repeatedly denied by Spurs' goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who stepped up in the absence of the injured Guglielmo Vicario. Fulham's persistence, however, bore fruit in the 67th minute when Cairney's curling shot brought the game to parity.

The match took a controversial turn with Cairney's exit seven minutes from full time for a foul on Dejan Kulusevski. Nonetheless, Fulham managed to maintain the draw, sitting 10th in the league with 19 points, while Tottenham ascended to seventh with 20 points.

