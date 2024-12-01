Left Menu

Farewell to Mumbai Indians' Pocket Dynamo: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan, once cherished as Mumbai Indians' 'pocket dynamo', was not retained by the team and joined Sunrisers Hyderabad instead. Despite his departure, team captain Hardik Pandya praised Kishan's contributions and vibrant presence, which will be missed at Mumbai Indians. Kishan penned an emotional farewell, expressing gratitude towards the franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:01 IST
Farewell to Mumbai Indians' Pocket Dynamo: Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
  • Country:
  • India

Ishan Kishan, popularly known as Mumbai Indians' 'pocket dynamo', has bid adieu to the franchise after being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League mega auction for Rs 11.25 crore.

Team captain Hardik Pandya expressed that eliminating Kishan from the team's retention list was a tough decision, acknowledging the skill set and vibrancy he brought to the team. While Pandya fondly recalled moments spent with Kishan, he also admitted that the dressing room would miss Kishan's lively presence and pranks.

Kishan recently shared an emotional farewell note, highlighting his personal and professional growth during his stint with Mumbai Indians and expressing gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024