Farewell to Mumbai Indians' Pocket Dynamo: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan, popularly known as Mumbai Indians' 'pocket dynamo', has bid adieu to the franchise after being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League mega auction for Rs 11.25 crore.

Team captain Hardik Pandya expressed that eliminating Kishan from the team's retention list was a tough decision, acknowledging the skill set and vibrancy he brought to the team. While Pandya fondly recalled moments spent with Kishan, he also admitted that the dressing room would miss Kishan's lively presence and pranks.

Kishan recently shared an emotional farewell note, highlighting his personal and professional growth during his stint with Mumbai Indians and expressing gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)