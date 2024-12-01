Left Menu

Sibling Rivalry: Luke Griffiths Triumphs at Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open

Luke Griffiths won the men's singles title at the Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open by defeating his brother Leon. Despite losing in table tennis and badminton, Luke managed to secure victory through squash and tennis. The Griffiths brothers later claimed the men's doubles title. France's Pauline Cave won the women's singles and doubles titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:09 IST
In a thrilling display of sibling rivalry, England's Luke Griffiths emerged victorious in the men's singles final at the Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open on Sunday. The 21-year-old world No. 4 clinched the title by defeating his elder brother, world No. 2 Leon Griffiths, with scores of 12-21, 16-21, 21-9, and 21-18.

Despite setbacks in table tennis and badminton, Luke managed an incredible comeback by securing wins in squash and tennis. Luke expressed his delight after the match, admitting that defeating his older brother was rewarding yet exhausting. 'I am really tired. I enjoyed my victory. It's always a nice feeling to beat my older brother,' he added.

The Griffiths' dominance didn't stop there. Both brothers later claimed the elite men's doubles title. In women's singles, Pauline Cave of France upset world No. 1 Stine Jacobsen, taking home the championship. Cave, alongside Denmark's Jacobsen, also secured the women's doubles title. Additionally, Morocco's Kouba Mohammed Tariq emerged victorious in the seniors' 40+ singles category, following his doubles win the previous day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

