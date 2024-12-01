Sibling Rivalry: Luke Griffiths Triumphs at Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open

In a thrilling display of sibling rivalry, England's Luke Griffiths emerged victorious in the men's singles final at the Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open on Sunday. The 21-year-old world No. 4 clinched the title by defeating his elder brother, world No. 2 Leon Griffiths, with scores of 12-21, 16-21, 21-9, and 21-18.

Despite setbacks in table tennis and badminton, Luke managed an incredible comeback by securing wins in squash and tennis. Luke expressed his delight after the match, admitting that defeating his older brother was rewarding yet exhausting. 'I am really tired. I enjoyed my victory. It's always a nice feeling to beat my older brother,' he added.

The Griffiths' dominance didn't stop there. Both brothers later claimed the elite men's doubles title. In women's singles, Pauline Cave of France upset world No. 1 Stine Jacobsen, taking home the championship. Cave, alongside Denmark's Jacobsen, also secured the women's doubles title. Additionally, Morocco's Kouba Mohammed Tariq emerged victorious in the seniors' 40+ singles category, following his doubles win the previous day.

(With inputs from agencies.)