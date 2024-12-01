Left Menu

Gus Malzahn Joins Florida State: Sports Highlights

Gus Malzahn is set to become Florida State's offensive coordinator, reuniting with Mike Norvell. Utah stunned Notre Dame at the Cayman Islands Classic, and Michigan players clashed with Ohio State post-game. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to victory, while LaMelo Ball faces a two-week injury setback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 22:29 IST
Gus Malzahn Joins Florida State: Sports Highlights

Reports confirm that Gus Malzahn is leaving his role as UCF's head coach to join Florida State as the offensive coordinator, reuniting with Mike Norvell. Norvell, who once worked under Malzahn at Tulsa, has stepped back from primary playcalling duties this season.

On the women's basketball front, Utah's Gianna Kneepkens scored 16 points to help secure an upset over No. 3 Notre Dame at the Cayman Islands Classic. The Utes had additional strong performances from Kennady McQueen and Jenna Johnson, contributing to their victory.

In a tense rivalry meeting, Michigan players clashed with Ohio State at Ohio Stadium's midfield after a close 13-10 victory. The game concluded with Michigan planting its flag, leading to a confrontation as Ohio State players performed their alma mater rendition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024