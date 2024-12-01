Gus Malzahn Joins Florida State: Sports Highlights

Reports confirm that Gus Malzahn is leaving his role as UCF's head coach to join Florida State as the offensive coordinator, reuniting with Mike Norvell. Norvell, who once worked under Malzahn at Tulsa, has stepped back from primary playcalling duties this season.

On the women's basketball front, Utah's Gianna Kneepkens scored 16 points to help secure an upset over No. 3 Notre Dame at the Cayman Islands Classic. The Utes had additional strong performances from Kennady McQueen and Jenna Johnson, contributing to their victory.

In a tense rivalry meeting, Michigan players clashed with Ohio State at Ohio Stadium's midfield after a close 13-10 victory. The game concluded with Michigan planting its flag, leading to a confrontation as Ohio State players performed their alma mater rendition.

