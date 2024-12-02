Left Menu

Jayden Seales' Masterclass: West Indies in Command Against Bangladesh

Fast bowler Jayden Seales shone brightly by taking four wickets, conceding just five runs to give West Indies an upper hand against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the second test. His exceptional performance helped dismiss Bangladesh for 164 runs in 71.5 overs. West Indies trailed by 94 runs at stumps.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales delivered an outstanding performance, capturing four wickets for a mere five runs, putting West Indies in a commanding position against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the second test match.

Seales' precision with the ball led to 10 maiden overs, playing a crucial role in dismantling the Bangladesh lineup, which managed just 164 runs in 71.5 overs. West Indies responded robustly, trailing by 94 runs with a score of 70-1 at stumps, thanks to steady contributions by Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Keacy Carty.

Despite a challenging start, Bangladesh's Shadman Islam, with 64 runs, provided some resistance. However, relentless bowling from the West Indies, particularly from Shamar Joseph and Seales, rapidly dismantled the Bangladeshi innings, setting the stage for a compelling test match in Kingston.

