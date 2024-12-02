Left Menu

Spinner Santner's Anticipated Return: NZ's Tactical Adjustment Against England

Mitchell Santner might rejoin New Zealand's cricket team for the second test against England despite their initial defeat. Coach Gary Stead remains confident in his current roster, especially in struggling batters like Tom Blundell and Devon Conway. The team's previous strategic errors will guide Santner's potential squad inclusion.

New Zealand's cricket team might see the return of left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for the second test against England. After losing the series opener, coach Gary Stead expressed his confidence in the batting lineup, which struggled in their recent performance.

Despite the defeat, no immediate changes are planned for the squad facing England in Wellington this week. Santner's possible inclusion in the lineup comes after his impressive record in spin-friendly conditions, adding depth to the team's strategy after their loss earlier this season.

Struggling players like Devon Conway and Tom Blundell received backing from the coach, who attributes their recent underperformance to the challenging batting conditions. Stead remains optimistic about their return to form, citing their contributions and potential as pivotal elements of the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

