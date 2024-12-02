Manchester City's Unyielding Spirit: Navigating Challenging Times

Manchester City's resolve is being tested as the reigning Premier League champions endure a tough spell, suffering a fourth consecutive defeat at Liverpool on Sunday. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah secured a 2-0 win for Liverpool, pushing City 11 points behind the leading pack in fifth place.

Enduring their first such streak since 2008, City are winless in seven matches across all competitions, having let in a total of 19 goals in that time. Their recent loss to Liverpool adds to a concerning narrative of defensive frailties, highlighted by the four goals conceded against Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting.

Despite these challenges, defender Ruben Dias stresses the team's resilience, citing the unwavering support of their fans as vital. Injuries to key players like Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, and John Stones have hampered City's performance, but manager Pep Guardiola is no stranger to navigating such crises, propelling the team to think positively and take each game one at a time.

(With inputs from agencies.)