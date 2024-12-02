Left Menu

Athletics 2024: A New Era of Financial Prosperity and Global Attention

Athletics is undergoing a significant transformation in 2024, with increased financial investments and enticing prize money. World Athletics proposes lucrative pay for medalists, including a $10 million prize pot for new events. This strategy aims to attract young athletes and boost the sport's popularity worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:31 IST
World Athletics Image Credit:

The world of athletics is witnessing an unprecedented inflow of money in 2024, with sporting organizations offering larger prize funds and new competitive formats. This promises a lucrative future for athletes worldwide.

In an unprecedented move, World Athletics announced in April its decision to grant $50,000 to each of its Paris gold medalists, marking a significant shift in Olympic tradition. Sebastian Coe, its president, hopes that this financial incentive will draw more young athletes into the sport, expanding its popularity.

Exciting developments include the launch of the 'Ultimate Championship' in 2026, boasting a $10 million prize fund, and innovative track events like Athlos, Duael Track, and Grand Slam Track, aiming to capture a younger audience's interest and elevate athletics to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

