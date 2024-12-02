Left Menu

Railways Wrestlers to Represent States Amid WFI Suspension

The Wrestling Federation of India will allow Railways' wrestlers to represent their states at the National Championship as Railways Sports Promotion Board opted out due to WFI's suspension. Railways wrestlers are left in limbo, prompting the WFI to ensure their participation by state affiliations despite lacking departmental approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:29 IST
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has announced that wrestlers from the Railways will be permitted to represent their respective states in the upcoming National Championship. This decision comes after the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) chose not to send entries due to the ongoing suspension of the WFI.

Historically, the RSPB has consistently participated in national events. However, this year, they opted out, leaving 81 men's wrestlers without a team for the Nationals in Bengaluru. Despite ongoing training in Kapurthala, no trials were held, causing concern among athletes about their future opportunities.

The WFI emphasized the significance of the Nationals for wrestler careers, as top performers are often selected for international representation. To counter the Railways' unusual stance, the WFI has decided to allow state-affiliated participation to ensure these athletes do not miss out on career-enhancing opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

