AIFF Signs Historic Broadcast Deal for Indian Football Leagues

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has reached a significant commercial agreement with Shrachi Sports Endeavour Private Limited to broadcast its leading competitions, including the I-League and Indian Women's League (IWL), for the 2024-25 season. The deal will cover the coverage of 338 matches.

Additional competitions comprising I-League 2, the Senior National Championship for the Santosh Trophy, and the Senior Women's National Championship for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy will also be part of this agreement. The matches will be available on the SSEN app, and 110 of the 132 I-League matches will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

This agreement was made official just after the 18th edition of the I-League began on November 23, following a last-minute resolution relating to a broadcast dispute that had caused unrest among participating clubs. The AIFF's commitment to resolving these issues underscores the importance of broad exposure for Indian football.

