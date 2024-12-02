BABU88Sports Boosts Nepal Premier League with Strategic Sponsorship

BABU88Sports, a global name in online sports news, is making waves in the cricketing world with its recent sponsorship of two teams in the upcoming Nepal Premier League 2024. This strategic move is poised to cement BABU88Sports as one of the NPL's principal supporters, underscoring the company's confidence in the burgeoning future of cricket in Nepal.

Set to take place from November 30 to December 21, 2024, the NPL will unfold at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground. With Nepal's national team recently enjoying global success, the timing is perfect for BABU88Sports to contribute significantly to the sport's local development. Benjamin Harris, a spokesperson for the company, expressed eagerness to bolster the sport by sponsoring three teams, providing them essential training and engagement resources.

The company's sponsorship includes Sudurpaschim Royals and Lumbini Lions, setting the stage for an exciting season. BABU88Sports plans to enhance the fan experience with contests, live activations, and exclusive content during the league, solidifying its role in the growth of cricket in South Asia.

