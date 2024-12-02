Left Menu

BABU88Sports Boosts Nepal Premier League with Strategic Sponsorship

BABU88Sports has expanded its investment in Nepalese cricket by sponsoring two teams in the Nepal Premier League 2024. This sponsorship highlights their commitment to fostering cricket's growth in Nepal at grassroots and professional levels, engaging the community with direct initiatives during the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:16 IST
BABU88Sports Boosts Nepal Premier League with Strategic Sponsorship
  • Country:
  • Nepal

BABU88Sports, a global name in online sports news, is making waves in the cricketing world with its recent sponsorship of two teams in the upcoming Nepal Premier League 2024. This strategic move is poised to cement BABU88Sports as one of the NPL's principal supporters, underscoring the company's confidence in the burgeoning future of cricket in Nepal.

Set to take place from November 30 to December 21, 2024, the NPL will unfold at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground. With Nepal's national team recently enjoying global success, the timing is perfect for BABU88Sports to contribute significantly to the sport's local development. Benjamin Harris, a spokesperson for the company, expressed eagerness to bolster the sport by sponsoring three teams, providing them essential training and engagement resources.

The company's sponsorship includes Sudurpaschim Royals and Lumbini Lions, setting the stage for an exciting season. BABU88Sports plans to enhance the fan experience with contests, live activations, and exclusive content during the league, solidifying its role in the growth of cricket in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024