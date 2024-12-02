Maharashtra Showdown: Puneri Paltan vs. U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League

Puneri Paltan, the reigning Pro Kabaddi League champions, are eyeing crucial home support as they gear up for a derby clash against U Mumba. This confrontation comes as the league reaches its final stages, with playoffs set to take place in Pune later this month.

Sitting fifth in the standings, Puneri Paltan recently outplayed U Mumba in Hyderabad earlier in the season. However, with eight wins under their belt, U Mumba stands ready to challenge in the Pune leg, having secured aggressive preparation strategies, according to their coach Gholamreza Mazandarani.

Both teams are acutely aware of the significance this match holds. With Puneri Paltan's coach BC Ramesh emphasizing strategic execution in front of their passionate supporters, the battle is poised to offer intense competition as both teams strive to gain momentum heading into the playoffs.

