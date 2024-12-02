Gautam Gambhir Rejoins Indian Squad Amidst Selection Dilemma

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to rejoin the national cricket squad in Australia on Tuesday, following a short hiatus due to personal reasons, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Gambhir's absence was noted during India's two-day match against Prime Minister's XI over the weekend, after he departed Australia on November 26 to return to India.

The match faced disruptions from rain, reducing it to a 50-over format. India secured a six-wicket victory, thanks to a dynamic 50* from Shubman Gill, and Harshit Rana's impressive 4/44 crushed the opposition's efforts. In Gambhir's absence, coaching responsibilities were managed by Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel in Canberra.

With Gambhir's return to Australia, he now faces critical decisions regarding team selection, especially considering the absence of batting stalwarts in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India, initially struggling, made a remarkable comeback led by Jasprit Bumrah in Perth, despite the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the opener due to family reasons. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel filled the gaps, while KL Rahul effectively adapted to an opening role, delivering substantial innings under challenging circumstances.

Rahul's scores of 26(74) and a remarkable 77(176) in his second innings exemplified his contribution. Meanwhile, Gambhir must assess the optimal composition ahead of the second Test, given Rohit's return. India leads the series 1-0 following their commanding 295-run victory in Perth, with the next Test in Adelaide, set to be played under day-night conditions with the pink ball.

