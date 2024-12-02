Para-Athletes Celebrate International Disability Day with Australian Embassy

Indian para-athletes Nidhi Mishra and Tarun Dhillon were honored at a reception hosted by the Australian Embassy, coinciding with the International Day of Disability. The event brought attention to India's remarkable rise in para-sports, with Deputy High Commissioner Nicholas McCaffrey applauding the athletes' dedication and resilience.

McCaffrey praised the athletes, stating, "Meeting such remarkable Indian athletes and hearing their stories exemplifies the resilience, courage, persistence, discipline, and hard work they embody." Mishra expressed appreciation for the celebration with Australia, highlighting the day's global significance and the inspiring interactions she had.

Tarun Dhillon urged greater societal involvement in initiatives aiding people with disabilities, emphasizing inclusivity. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for para-sports, Dhillon noted the recognition and success Indian para-athletes have achieved, reflected in their historic 29-medal tally at the Paris Paralympics, surpassing the Tokyo 2020 record.

(With inputs from agencies.)