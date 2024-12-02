Left Menu

Para-Athletes Celebrate International Disability Day with Australian Embassy

Indian para-athletes Nidhi Mishra and Tarun Dhillon shared insights from their meeting at the Australian Embassy, emphasizing the importance of international recognition and support for para-sports. Their stories highlight the achievements and governmental support that have driven India's historic success at the recent Paris Paralympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:30 IST
Para-Athletes Celebrate International Disability Day with Australian Embassy
Nidhi Mishra, Tarun Dhillon and Nicholas McCaffrey (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian para-athletes Nidhi Mishra and Tarun Dhillon were honored at a reception hosted by the Australian Embassy, coinciding with the International Day of Disability. The event brought attention to India's remarkable rise in para-sports, with Deputy High Commissioner Nicholas McCaffrey applauding the athletes' dedication and resilience.

McCaffrey praised the athletes, stating, "Meeting such remarkable Indian athletes and hearing their stories exemplifies the resilience, courage, persistence, discipline, and hard work they embody." Mishra expressed appreciation for the celebration with Australia, highlighting the day's global significance and the inspiring interactions she had.

Tarun Dhillon urged greater societal involvement in initiatives aiding people with disabilities, emphasizing inclusivity. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for para-sports, Dhillon noted the recognition and success Indian para-athletes have achieved, reflected in their historic 29-medal tally at the Paris Paralympics, surpassing the Tokyo 2020 record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024