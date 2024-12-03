Mikaela Shiffrin: Racing to Recovery

Alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin is facing a significant setback after sustaining a puncture wound and severe muscle trauma during the giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont. The two-time Olympic gold medallist announced on Monday that she would be sidelined for several weeks following the incident.

Shiffrin, who was pursuing her 100th career World Cup victory, crashed into safety netting after catching an edge at high speed. She expressed gratitude for the support received on social media and shared details of her injury, emphasizing the need for a careful recovery plan before returning to the slopes.

This isn't the first time Shiffrin has dealt with injury challenges. She previously missed six weeks due to a knee injury sustained in January at another World Cup event. Despite these setbacks, Shiffrin remains celebrated as the most successful Alpine skier in World Cup history, having surpassed Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 wins in March.

