Left Menu

Todd Greenberg to Step Up as Cricket Australia CEO

Todd Greenberg, currently the CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association, is set to succeed Nick Hockley as Cricket Australia's new CEO in March 2023. Greenberg brings significant experience from both cricket and rugby league administration, and aims to build upon Australian cricket's strong foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 10:01 IST
Todd Greenberg to Step Up as Cricket Australia CEO
Todd Greenberg has been announced as new CA CEO. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Todd Greenberg, the current chief executive officer of the Australian Cricketers' Association, is set to succeed Nick Hockley as the new CEO of Cricket Australia (CA) this coming March, reports cricket.com.au. Greenberg's appointment follows Hockley, who served since 2020 after a turbulent era under Kevin Roberts.

Greenberg is poised to become the 15th leader of Australian cricket's top governing body, which originated in 1892 as the Australasian Cricket Council. His cricketing background includes playing ten seasons for Randwick CC in Sydney as a top-order batter. He also gained considerable experience in sports administration, including managing the Mike Whitney School of Cricket.

In a statement on cricket.com.au, Greenberg expressed his excitement, saying, "This is an exciting time for cricket with opportunities and challenges ahead. I'm keen to ensure the game continues to thrive nationwide." Greenberg's background includes a tenure as the National Rugby League's chief executive and a significant role in the ACA since January 2021, where he negotiated a Memorandum of Understanding for cricket.

CA chair Mike Baird endorsed Greenberg, acknowledging his commercial acumen and innovative approach. "The recruitment panel and CA Board were impressed by Todd's passion for cricket and his vision for future growth," said Baird. He also extended gratitude to Hockley for leaving the game in a position of strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024