Todd Greenberg to Step Up as Cricket Australia CEO

Todd Greenberg, the current chief executive officer of the Australian Cricketers' Association, is set to succeed Nick Hockley as the new CEO of Cricket Australia (CA) this coming March, reports cricket.com.au. Greenberg's appointment follows Hockley, who served since 2020 after a turbulent era under Kevin Roberts.

Greenberg is poised to become the 15th leader of Australian cricket's top governing body, which originated in 1892 as the Australasian Cricket Council. His cricketing background includes playing ten seasons for Randwick CC in Sydney as a top-order batter. He also gained considerable experience in sports administration, including managing the Mike Whitney School of Cricket.

In a statement on cricket.com.au, Greenberg expressed his excitement, saying, "This is an exciting time for cricket with opportunities and challenges ahead. I'm keen to ensure the game continues to thrive nationwide." Greenberg's background includes a tenure as the National Rugby League's chief executive and a significant role in the ACA since January 2021, where he negotiated a Memorandum of Understanding for cricket.

CA chair Mike Baird endorsed Greenberg, acknowledging his commercial acumen and innovative approach. "The recruitment panel and CA Board were impressed by Todd's passion for cricket and his vision for future growth," said Baird. He also extended gratitude to Hockley for leaving the game in a position of strength.

