Todd Greenberg to Lead Cricket Australia into New Era

Todd Greenberg, the former National Rugby League boss, has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of Cricket Australia, succeeding Nick Hockley. The announcement was made by the governing body on Tuesday, with Greenberg set to take over in March.

Currently the CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association, Greenberg has extensive experience in sports administration, having previously worked with Cricket New South Wales and the NRL club Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. His tenure is expected to build on the current momentum in the cricket world, amid the sport's rapid global growth.

Nick Hockley, who announced his intention to step down in August, has played a vital role in strengthening the game during his tenure. Greenberg expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities ahead and aims to maintain Australia's prominent position in the sport, both locally and internationally.

