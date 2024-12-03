Left Menu

Brave India Stuns Australia: A Historic Cricket Triumph

Alastair Cook praises India's bold Test cricket strategy in Australia, highlighting their decision to bat first and exclude seasoned player R Ashwin. India's remarkable comeback following a low first-innings score led to a historic victory, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah's bowling and Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting.

Alastair Cook, England's celebrated former captain, has commended the Indian cricket team for its audacious approach in the Test series against Australia. India's decision to bat first and leave out veteran bowler R Ashwin demonstrated their confidence and strategic boldness.

Despite an initial struggle, being dismissed for just 150 in their first innings at Perth, India bounced back spectacularly. With Jasprit Bumrah taking eight wickets, including a notable first-innings performance, India secured a memorable win. Cook lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal, who shone with a 161-run second-innings century.

The victory marked a significant achievement for India in a traditionally challenging Australian environment, reinforcing their position as a formidable force in international cricket. Cook expressed surprise and admiration for India's feat, underlining their triumph as a breakthrough against the odds.

