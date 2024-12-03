Trailblazer Aishwarya Pissay Clinches Third in FIM Bajas World Cup

Ace Indian rider Aishwarya Pissay once again etched her name in history by clinching third place in the 2024 FIM Bajas World Cup. The season wrapped up with the arduous Dubai International Baja, the championship's eighth and final round. Competing in both the 450cc and Ladies' categories, the Bengaluru rider tackled significant technical challenges, including navigation system issues during the final round, which left her out of the final classification. Nonetheless, her accumulated points from earlier rounds were sufficient to secure her a second runner-up position on the Bajas World Cup leaderboard, reaffirming her role as a vanguard in Indian motorsport.

Reflecting on her remarkable feat, Aishwarya asserted, "This rally truly tested my resilience. Technical issues with the navigation system hampered my classification, but each challenge teaches invaluable lessons. The rally world often presents unforeseen hurdles, and this experience has only bolstered my determination to return stronger. I'm incredibly proud to have secured 3rd place in the World Championship for India, my third World Championship podium in the sport's history. I am deeply appreciative of my team's unwavering support, my fans, and everyone who persistently believes in me." Aishwarya, who became the first Indian to clinch a World Championship in motorsport with her 2019 Bajas World Cup triumph, now holds three World Cup medals, a groundbreaking achievement in 2W motorsport. Her relentless journey continues to inspire as she consistently excels on the global stage, her exceptional efforts championed by TVS Racing.

Aishwarya Pissay, a 29-year-old motorsports prodigy from Bengaluru, stands as a pioneer in Indian two-wheeler racing. Her career, peppered with numerous accolades including the 2017 FMSCI's Outstanding Woman in Motorsports Award, is a testament to her grit and perseverance. She continues to break down barriers, charting a trail for future motorsport generations. (ANI)

