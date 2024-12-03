Left Menu

Australia Gears Up to Tackle Bumrah in High-Stakes Test Showdown

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey backs Australia's batters against India's Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the Adelaide Test. Acknowledging the challenge posed by Bumrah's formidable skills, Carey emphasizes strategies to weather his initial spells. Despite a setback in Perth, the team's determination remains strong as they aim for a comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:47 IST
Australia Gears Up to Tackle Bumrah in High-Stakes Test Showdown
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Alex Carey, Australia's wicketkeeper-batter, has voiced confidence in the preparedness of his teammates as they prepare to face India's formidable pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. Highlighting a well-laid plan to tackle Bumrah, Carey noted the focus on surviving his initial spells with the new ball.

Bumrah's exceptional performance in the series opener in Perth, where he claimed match figures of 9/72, set a high benchmark. Carey's remarks reflect the challenge to outmaneuver a 'fantastic bowler' like Bumrah. "He has been a force in cricket for years, but our world-class batters are adept at finding solutions," Carey remarked to the press.

Australia's game plan aims to diminish Bumrah's early impact and make him work harder with an older ball. Carey highlighted Travis Head's aggressive approach against the Indian pacers as a blueprint for countering India's threatening bowling lineup. Despite a substantial loss in the first Test, Carey remains upbeat about his team's unified resolve to deliver a strong performance in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024