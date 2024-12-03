Australia Gears Up to Tackle Bumrah in High-Stakes Test Showdown

Alex Carey, Australia's wicketkeeper-batter, has voiced confidence in the preparedness of his teammates as they prepare to face India's formidable pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. Highlighting a well-laid plan to tackle Bumrah, Carey noted the focus on surviving his initial spells with the new ball.

Bumrah's exceptional performance in the series opener in Perth, where he claimed match figures of 9/72, set a high benchmark. Carey's remarks reflect the challenge to outmaneuver a 'fantastic bowler' like Bumrah. "He has been a force in cricket for years, but our world-class batters are adept at finding solutions," Carey remarked to the press.

Australia's game plan aims to diminish Bumrah's early impact and make him work harder with an older ball. Carey highlighted Travis Head's aggressive approach against the Indian pacers as a blueprint for countering India's threatening bowling lineup. Despite a substantial loss in the first Test, Carey remains upbeat about his team's unified resolve to deliver a strong performance in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)