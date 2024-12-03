Left Menu

Olympic Cyclist Remco Evenepoel Injured in Belgium Training Accident

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel was hospitalized after colliding with a postal vehicle in Belgium. His bike broke in the accident, but he was conscious and communicated with his family. Team officials say he is experiencing pain, but hope for a swift recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:06 IST
Remco Evenepoel

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has been hospitalized after an accident involving a postal vehicle in Belgium, announced team Soudal-QuickStep's manager Patrick Lefevere.

According to Belgian media, the 24-year-old cyclist collided with an open door of a postal vehicle during a training session in Oetingen, suffering injuries to his shoulder and hand. His bicycle was reported to have broken in half.

Evenepoel's father, Patrick, expressed relief that his son was conscious subsequent to the incident and had communicated with family. The team's immediate response remains cautious as they await further updates on his condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

