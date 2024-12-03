Olympic Cyclist Remco Evenepoel Injured in Belgium Training Accident

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has been hospitalized after an accident involving a postal vehicle in Belgium, announced team Soudal-QuickStep's manager Patrick Lefevere.

According to Belgian media, the 24-year-old cyclist collided with an open door of a postal vehicle during a training session in Oetingen, suffering injuries to his shoulder and hand. His bicycle was reported to have broken in half.

Evenepoel's father, Patrick, expressed relief that his son was conscious subsequent to the incident and had communicated with family. The team's immediate response remains cautious as they await further updates on his condition.

