Left Menu

Indian Hockey's Rise: Manpreet Singh's Vision for Glory

Indian hockey has seen a resurgence, with star player Manpreet Singh optimistic about its future. He emphasizes a process-driven approach, acknowledges recent Olympic successes, and highlights the importance of teamwork and strong fan support. Singh encourages aspiring players to persevere and looks forward to the upcoming Hockey India League season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:33 IST
Indian Hockey's Rise: Manpreet Singh's Vision for Glory
Manpreet Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian hockey has undergone a notable revival, with the sport's resurgence partly due to the efforts of prominent player Manpreet Singh, who looks forward to an even brighter future.

Singh, speaking to ANI, stressed the importance of progression in sports, noting that the team has consistently reached tournament finals and is currently positioned well to challenge top teams globally. He emphasized, "We can't hit the peak directly; we must follow a methodical process."

Reflecting on his two-time Olympic success, Manpreet celebrated the revival of Indian hockey's legacy. The victories have not only rekindled national interest but have inspired young hopefuls across the nation. Singh expressed his delight over the return of the Hockey India League, vowing to continue striving for excellence, as this platform provides invaluable exposure for upcoming talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024