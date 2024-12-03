Indian Hockey's Rise: Manpreet Singh's Vision for Glory

Indian hockey has undergone a notable revival, with the sport's resurgence partly due to the efforts of prominent player Manpreet Singh, who looks forward to an even brighter future.

Singh, speaking to ANI, stressed the importance of progression in sports, noting that the team has consistently reached tournament finals and is currently positioned well to challenge top teams globally. He emphasized, "We can't hit the peak directly; we must follow a methodical process."

Reflecting on his two-time Olympic success, Manpreet celebrated the revival of Indian hockey's legacy. The victories have not only rekindled national interest but have inspired young hopefuls across the nation. Singh expressed his delight over the return of the Hockey India League, vowing to continue striving for excellence, as this platform provides invaluable exposure for upcoming talents.

