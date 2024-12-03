Viren Rasquinha Applauds Evolution of Indian Hockey: A New Era of Coaching and Hope

Viren Rasquinha, a former Indian hockey stalwart, has expressed his joy at the progressive transformation in Indian hockey, marked by a surge of former players taking up coaching roles. The 44-year-old athlete highlights the growing commitment among past Indian hockey players to train young athletes, sharing their invaluable experience and insights.

Among those leading this charge are Shivendra Singh, a prominent striker now serving as assistant coach for the Indian men's hockey team, and PR Sreejesh, newly appointed as the coach for the junior team. With the impending Hockey India League's inaugural edition in December, former captains Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal will be coaching the Soorma Hockey Club, showcasing how former players are giving back to the sport.

Rasquinha emphasizes the crucial role of coaching in elevating India's Olympic medal tally, advocating for the incorporation of sports sciences to modernize training methodologies. He stresses a mental shift within the Indian hockey scene, where both players and fans now expect more than mere participation in events like the Olympics, aspiring instead for medal-winning performances.

