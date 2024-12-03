Rohit Sharma's Dynamic Net Session Sparks Fan Frenzy in Adelaide

In a vibrant spectacle at Adelaide Oval, India cricket captain Rohit Sharma executed an intense four-hour net session on Tuesday, much to the delight of gathered fans.

Hints emerged that Sharma may lower his batting order position, allowing in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul to open the Indian innings. Sharma's determination facing the Pink Kookaburra was evident during the practice.

Promising performances from reserve bowlers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar added to the day's highlights, while India's pace sensation Harshit Rana, under the watchful eyes of Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel, bowled impressive spells.

