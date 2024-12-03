Left Menu

Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods Extends Global Partnership Amid Rising Indian Talent

With a decade-long partnership, Tiger Woods and Hero MotoCorp extend their relationship till 2030 for the Hero World Challenge, spotlighting rising golfers of Indian origin and marking enduring contributions to the sport and charity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albany | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:10 IST
Tiger Woods
  • Country:
  • United States

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods remains optimistic about participating in a competitive event in India, a plan hindered during his 10-year tenure as Hero's Global Partner. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp extends its collaboration with the prestigious Hero World Challenge until 2030.

Pawan Munjal, CEO of Hero, expressed his excitement over the continued partnership and the inclusion of three players of Indian origin in the tournament: Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, and Aaron Rai. This reflects a significant step forward for India in the golfing world.

Tiger Woods acknowledged his current physical challenges, delaying his return to competitive golf. Despite setbacks, he maintains a strong desire to compete in the future, continuing to influence golf's landscape through partnerships and youth initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

