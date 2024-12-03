Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods Extends Global Partnership Amid Rising Indian Talent
With a decade-long partnership, Tiger Woods and Hero MotoCorp extend their relationship till 2030 for the Hero World Challenge, spotlighting rising golfers of Indian origin and marking enduring contributions to the sport and charity.
- Country:
- United States
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods remains optimistic about participating in a competitive event in India, a plan hindered during his 10-year tenure as Hero's Global Partner. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp extends its collaboration with the prestigious Hero World Challenge until 2030.
Pawan Munjal, CEO of Hero, expressed his excitement over the continued partnership and the inclusion of three players of Indian origin in the tournament: Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, and Aaron Rai. This reflects a significant step forward for India in the golfing world.
Tiger Woods acknowledged his current physical challenges, delaying his return to competitive golf. Despite setbacks, he maintains a strong desire to compete in the future, continuing to influence golf's landscape through partnerships and youth initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp's Profits Accelerate with Robust Sales
Hero MotoCorp's Profit Surge: A Two-Wheeler Triumph
India's Green Hydrogen Ambition Takes a Leap with SECI and H2Global Partnership
India Unveils New Data Privacy Legal Framework to Bolster Global Partnerships
Global Partnership Pioneers Palliative Care in Underserved India