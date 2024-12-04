Left Menu

Leverkusen Stuns Bayern: A Cup Defeat and a Historic Dismissal

Bayer Leverkusen defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 in the German Cup, marking Bayern's first loss in the season. Manuel Neuer received his first career red card, and Nathan Tella scored the winning goal. Leverkusen continues their unbeaten run against Bayern under coach Xabi Alonso.

04-12-2024
Bayer Leverkusen secured a 1-0 victory against Bayern Munich in the German Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, handing the Bundesliga giants their first defeat of the season. Nathan Tella's second-half header secured the win for Leverkusen, while Bayern played the majority of the match with 10 men following the dismissal of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Neuer, red-carded in the 17th minute for a foul on Jeremie Frimpong, marked a low point in his illustrious career as it was his first-ever sending-off. Despite numerical disadvantage and missing top scorer Harry Kane, Bayern dominated much of the first half but failed to convert their chances.

Leverkusen's coach, Xabi Alonso, continued his impressive Cup record, having won all nine matches in charge. His strategic adjustments, capitalizing on Bayern's vulnerabilities, saw Tella netting the decisive goal in the 69th minute. The victory underscores Leverkusen's unbeaten run against Bayern, maintaining strong form amid key player absences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

