Left Menu

Bangladesh's Historic Victory in the Caribbean

Bangladesh secured a historic test victory in the Caribbean after 15 years by defeating the West Indies by 101 runs at Sabina Park. Key performances from stand-in captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, who took five wickets, were crucial. Jaker Ali contributed significantly with a career-best 91 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kingston | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:35 IST
Bangladesh's Historic Victory in the Caribbean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

In a groundbreaking moment for cricket, Bangladesh defeated the West Indies by 101 runs at Sabina Park, marking their first test win in the Caribbean in 15 years. This victory was spearheaded by an impressive performance from stand-in captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and bowler Taijul Islam, who took five vital wickets.

Bangladesh set a challenging target of 287 for the West Indies, who collapsed swiftly and managed to score only 185, despite a fierce resistance led by captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Taijul Islam's exceptional spin bowling dismantled the West Indies lineup, overturning their hopes of a comeback.

The win was underscored by Jaker Ali's standout innings, during which he scored a personal best of 91 runs, significantly bolstering Bangladesh's total and setting the stage for their victory. This result tied the series, as Bangladesh had previously lost seven consecutive tests in the Caribbean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024