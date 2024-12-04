Bangladesh's Historic Victory in the Caribbean

In a groundbreaking moment for cricket, Bangladesh defeated the West Indies by 101 runs at Sabina Park, marking their first test win in the Caribbean in 15 years. This victory was spearheaded by an impressive performance from stand-in captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and bowler Taijul Islam, who took five vital wickets.

Bangladesh set a challenging target of 287 for the West Indies, who collapsed swiftly and managed to score only 185, despite a fierce resistance led by captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Taijul Islam's exceptional spin bowling dismantled the West Indies lineup, overturning their hopes of a comeback.

The win was underscored by Jaker Ali's standout innings, during which he scored a personal best of 91 runs, significantly bolstering Bangladesh's total and setting the stage for their victory. This result tied the series, as Bangladesh had previously lost seven consecutive tests in the Caribbean.

(With inputs from agencies.)