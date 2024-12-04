Left Menu

Thrilling Openers Set the Tone in Tennis Premier League Season 6

The Tennis Premier League Season 6 kicked off at the Cricket Club of India with exhilarating matches. Rajasthan Rangers, Hyderabad Strikers, Yash Mumbai Eagles, and Chennai Smashers dominated the day. The league standings see Hyderabad Strikers and Rajasthan Rangers leading, with intense performances across singles and doubles matches.

Rohan Bopanna in action. (Picture: TPL). Image Credit: ANI
The Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 6 commenced with a bang at the Cricket Club of India, Mumbai, featuring a series of thrilling matches that captivated tennis fans. Stars like Rohan Bopanna ensured spectators were treated to world-class tennis as Rajasthan Rangers, Hyderabad Strikers, Yash Mumbai Eagles, and Chennai Smashers emerged victorious.

The day's first match featured Rajasthan Rangers against Gujarat Panthers. It began with Christina Dinu defeating Ekaterina Kazionova 14-11 in the Women's Singles, followed by Arthur Fery overcoming Sumit Nagal with the same score in Men's Singles. The Rajasthan Rangers maintained their winning form in the Mixed Doubles as Rohan Bopanna and Christina Dinu secured another 14-11 victory.

Hyderabad Strikers and Bengal Wizards highlighted the second match with Harriet Dart delivering a dominant performance, winning 18-7 in Women's Singles. Although Bengal Wizards triumphed in Mixed Doubles, Hyderabad Strikers ultimately clinched the match 57-43. The day also saw Yash Mumbai Eagles overpower Punjab Patriots, while Chennai Smashers outplayed Bengaluru SG Pipers in one of the most thrilling openers in TPL history.

