Taijul Islam Propels Bangladesh to Historical Test Victory Over West Indies

In a stunning display of spin bowling, Taijul Islam guided Bangladesh to a historic Test victory over the West Indies, securing a 101-run win in the second match of the series at Sabina Park, Kingston. The victory, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC), marks Bangladesh's first Test triumph in the Caribbean in more than 15 years.

On an enthralling fourth day, Taijul took his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, dismissing the West Indies for 185 in their second innings. This achievement allowed Bangladesh to level the two-match series 1-1, and propelled them ahead of the West Indies into eighth place on the updated ICC World Test Championship standings.

Bangladesh's impressive performance was characterized by contributions from fast bowler Nahid Rana, who took his maiden five-wicket haul, Taskin Ahmed, named joint Player of the Series, and Jaker Ali, whose crucial innings of 91 set a challenging target of 287 for victory. Despite resistance from West Indies' Kavem Hodge and captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Taijul's crucial breakthroughs secured Bangladesh's historic win.

