Djokovic Gears Up for Australian Open with Brisbane International
Novak Djokovic is set to participate in the Brisbane International as a warm-up for the Australian Open. The 24-time Grand Slam champion will be joined by Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, and Frances Tiafoe. The tournament is scheduled to begin on December 29, with the Australian Open following on January 12.
The Serb, striving for an 11th title at the Melbourne Park, will join the defending Brisbane champion Grigor Dimitrov, alongside players like Dane Holger Rune and American Frances Tiafoe.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Djokovic, 37, remarked, "I'm excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena." The Australian Open main draw is set to start on January 12.
(With inputs from agencies.)