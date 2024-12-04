Djokovic Gears Up for Australian Open with Brisbane International

Novak Djokovic, the record-setting 24-time Grand Slam champion, has announced his participation in the Brisbane International, a key warm-up event for the upcoming Australian Open. The tournament commences on December 29.

The Serb, striving for an 11th title at the Melbourne Park, will join the defending Brisbane champion Grigor Dimitrov, alongside players like Dane Holger Rune and American Frances Tiafoe.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Djokovic, 37, remarked, "I'm excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena." The Australian Open main draw is set to start on January 12.

