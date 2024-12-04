Spinners Set to Shine in Adelaide: Key Role in Second Test

Damian Hough, the head pitch curator of Adelaide Oval, emphasized the significant role spinners will play in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Historically, spinners have been crucial at this venue, supporting India's strategic plans for the match commencing December 6.

India approaches the Test with psychological upper hand after a stellar debut Test performance led by Jasprit Bumrah. However, they aim to dispel memories of their 2020 debacle at the same location, where Australia crushed them by dismissing them for a mere 36 runs. The pre-match discussions suggested spin could once again be a determining factor.

Potential thunderstorms loom on the horizon for the match's opening day, which is unusual for Adelaide at this time of year, but the rest of the week promises fair conditions. With India leading the series 1-0, they enter the Adelaide Test in day-night format, seeking to expand their advantage.

